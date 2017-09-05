Tampa Bay Buccaneers opener could get a new date thanks to Irma

The Houston Texans will celebrate the opening of a new season on home turf.
Despite the massive flooding which plagued the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner declared his city “open for business” and that includes Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
Jacksonville owner Shahid Khan had offered to swap dates allowing the Texans an extra few weeks before opening the stadium doors for a football game.
NRG Stadium, like many sites in the region, has been serving as an emergency shelter and was visited by President Donald Trump this past weekend.
The Texans will visit division rival Jacksonville on Dec. 17 as scheduled.
“What's most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn't where we'll play the Texans on Week 1,” Khan said last week, “but that the City of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully.”
In the wake of Harvey, the Astros moved a three-game series against the Texas Rangers from Houston to St. Petersburg. The Astros returned to Minute Maid Park to play the Mets this past weekend.
Turner told CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ that although there is still flooding in his city, the airports are open and transit system is running.
“Let me be very, very clear,” Turner said, “the city of Houston is open for business.”
MIAMI HERALD: Irma is now a Category 5 storm as of Tuesday morning
The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, have yet to announce their plans for Sunday’s scheduled opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of Tuesday morning.
The two teams are scheduled to kick off their 2017 season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 1 p.m. (WSVN-7) on Sunday —although that is unlikely what with the Category 5 hurricane heading this way.
For those asking: Last time a Dolphins game was moved to Fri. for a hurricane (Fins-KC in 2005),game was aired only on CBS affil.in S.Fla&KC— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 4, 2017
The Dolphins could move up the date of Sunday’s game to either Thursday or Friday, take the game to another city or postpone it until November as both Miami and Tampa Bay share an off week.
More news on what the Dolphins will do is expected to be announced Tuesday.
High school football games in Miami-Dade, Monroe and Broward counties — as well as throughout the state — are expected to be moved up, postponed or canceled due to the incoming storm.
While the Miami Hurricanes plan to leave for their game at Arkansas State on Friday, both FIU and FAU have home games scheduled for Friday night. Neither school has announced plans for those games as of Tuesday morning.
MIAMI DOLPHINS VS. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
▪ When, where: Sunday, 1 p.m.; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.
▪ TV/Radio: WSVN-7; WQAM-560; WKIS-99.9.
