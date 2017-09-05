Bolt predicts his world records could stand for 15-20 years

Usain Bolt of Jamaica gestures with maiko, or an apprentice geisha, during a promotional event in Kyoto, western Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Bolt says he has no regrets about retiring and is confident his world records will stand for at least another 15 years. The only sprinter to capture the 100 and 200 titles at three consecutive Olympics, Bolt retired last month after the world championships in London. He leaves the sport holding the world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters and 19.19 in the 200. Kyodo News via AP Yosuke Mizuno