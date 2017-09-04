Torrance gets first US Nationals win, 14th of his career

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence pilots his dragster to the Top Fuel victory Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. Torrence raced to a 3.757-second pass at 322.96 mph to defeat Kebin Kinsley who lost traction at the start of the final. NHRA via AP Jerry Foss