Seahawks make statement in getting Richardson from Jets

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, then-New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson 91) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seattle appears to be putting extra urgency in this season, highlighted by the acquisition of former Pro Bowl defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson last week. It wasn’t a move needed for Seattle to be competitive, but could be a move that is the difference in being a contender and a Super Bowl participant.