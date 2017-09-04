Baylor running back Jamycal Hasty scores past Liberty safety Brandon Tillmon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Waco, Texas.
Baylor running back Jamycal Hasty scores past Liberty safety Brandon Tillmon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Waco, Texas. Waco Tribune Herald, via AP Rod Aydelotte
Baylor running back Jamycal Hasty scores past Liberty safety Brandon Tillmon, left, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Waco, Texas. Waco Tribune Herald, via AP Rod Aydelotte

Sports

Baylor down to 3 freshman RBs because of Hasty's knee injury

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 2:13 PM

WACO, Texas

Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to out at least four weeks because of a sprained knee.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday the sophomore will not need surgery. Hasty was hurt in the season-opening 48-45 loss to Liberty in which he ran 11 times for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman John Lovett ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns in his Baylor debut. The Bears also have two other freshman running backs expected to play — Dru Dixon and Trestan Ebner.

Baylor already was without 1,000-yard rusher Terence Williams. The junior is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Rhule is optimistic Williams can return in a "couple of weeks."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux
Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey 2:34

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video