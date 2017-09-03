Sports

Red Sox, Yankees team up to raise money for hurricane relief

The Associated Press

September 03, 2017 9:19 PM

NEW YORK

Bitter rivals on the field, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are teaming up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The teams announced they are partnering to raise money by auctioning off autographed memorabilia and game-used jerseys from Sunday night's series finale between the clubs at Yankee Stadium. All proceeds will go to support hurricane relief efforts.

Fans can bid at www.steinersports.com/harvey for Yankees items and www.redsox.com/harvey for Red Sox items.

Before the game, New York manager Joe Girardi and Boston counterpart John Farrell marked the joint fundraising efforts by posing for photos together behind home plate while holding a large Texas flag.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux
Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey 2:34

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

View More Video