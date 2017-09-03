Sports

September 3, 2017 4:12 AM

Saint Juste runs for 202 yards, Hawaii tops Western Carolina

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Diocemy Saint Juste rushed for 202 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries and Ryan Tuiasoa added two 1-yard scoring runs to help Hawaii beat Western Carolina 41-18 Saturday night.

Dylan Collie tied a career-high with seven receptions for 104 yards and a score and Meffy Koloamatangi blocked two field-goal attempts for Hawaii (2-0). The Rainbow Warriors have won five in a row dating to last season.

Saint Juste had five carries for 40 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run, during a seven-play, 80-yard drive that gave Hawaii a 7-0 lead with 1:33 left in the first quarter. On the third play of Western Carolina's ensuing drive, Daniel Lewis picked off a pass from Tyrie Adams and returned it 24 yards to the 21, setting up a 7-yard scoring pass from Dru Brown to Collie.

After the teams traded touchdowns, Ian Berryman's 30-yard field goal late in the second quarter made it 21-10 at halftime but Hawaii took control when, on the opening drive of the second half, Berryman 37-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Koloamatangi and returned 89 yards for a touchdown by Trayvon Henderson. Keion Crossen returned his own block of the ensuing PAT attempt — the third blocked kick of the game — to make it 27-12 with 11:24 left in the third, but Western Carolina would get no closer.

Adam was 23-of-40 passing for 270 yards and added 107 yards on 23 carries for the Catamounts.

