Sports

September 3, 2017 3:35 AM

Alessandrini, Zardes help Galaxy snap skid, beat Rapids 3-0

The Associated Press
CARSON, Calif.

Romain Alessandrini and Gyasi Zardes each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night and snap a 10-game winless streak, including four consecutive losses.

Los Angeles (7-14-5) won for the first time since a 3-1 victory at Colorado on June 21.

Alessandrini converted from the spot in the 18th minute after Zardes drew a penalty on goalkeeper Zac MacMath. Emmanuel Boateng blasted a left-footer, off a header from Zardes, from the top of the box to make it 2-0 in the 23rd. Zardes capped the scoring in the 56th minute, tapping Alessandrini's cross into an open net from point-blank range.

The Rapids (6-16-4) have lost have lost four in a row since Steve Cooke was named interim head coach, replacing Pablo Mastroeni, on August 15th and are winless in their last nine.

Jon Kempin had two saves and his second-career shutout.

Sigi Schmid, who was named the Galaxy's head coach on July 27, got his first win with team since 2004. He was named MLS Coach of the Year with Los Angeles in 1999 before winning the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup with the club in 2002.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Pause
Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex 4:47

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 4: It's all about sex

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey 2:34

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener 3:01

Michael Bennett on why he sat during national anthem at Seahawks' preseason opener

Tim Tebow’s shout-out to a grandmother gives her 'biggest smile' since suffering a stroke 0:33

Tim Tebow’s shout-out to a grandmother gives her 'biggest smile' since suffering a stroke

Tim Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then a surprise happens 0:53

Tim Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then a surprise happens

  • Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

    As Houston continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey, here is a look at how sporting events in the area are affected.

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View more video

Sports