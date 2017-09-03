Sports

September 3, 2017 12:36 AM

San Diego State rolls past UC Davis 38-17

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Christian Chapman had two touchdown passes and Rashaad Penny ran in two scores Saturday night to lead San Diego State to a 38-17 win over UC Davis in the season opener for both teams.

Chapman finished 16 of 21 for 220 yards and an interception, and Penny had 197 yards on 21 carries, including a 61-yard TD run in the first quarter. San Diego State held UC Davis to just 57 yards rushing while piling up 513 total yards.

Kahale Warring and Darryl Richardson each had a touchdown reception for San Diego State and Juwan Washington had a 4-yard TD run after John Baron II kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter to put the Aztecs on the scoreboard.

Jake Maier finished 19 of 24 for 258 yards passing for UC Davis with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Keelan Doss had eight catches for 181 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown grab for the Aggies.

