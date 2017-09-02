Sports

September 2, 2017 11:06 PM

Louisiana Tech beats Northwestern State 52-24

The Associated Press
RUSTON, La.

J'Mar Smith threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana Tech scored the final 28 points on Saturday night to beat Northwestern State 52-24 in the season opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on four straight possessions beginning with Jaqwis Dancy's 4-yard TD run to make it 31-24 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dae'Von Washington intercepted passes to end Northwestern State's next two drives. Louisiana Tech followed each turnover with short-field touchdown drives and, after forcing a Demons punt, capped the scoring with an eight-play, 69-yard drive with 3:33 left.

Jarred Craft ran for 86 yards and two TDs on 16 carries and Smith added 72 yards on the ground.

J.D. Almond had 162 yards passing for Northwestern State. The Demons scored on the opening possession of the game, a three-play, 75-yard drive.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday 1:05

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 3:07

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

  • Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

    As Houston continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey, here is a look at how sporting events in the area are affected.

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View more video

Sports