Sports

September 2, 2017 11:06 PM

San Jose State dominates Cal Poly in 34-13 win

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Montel Aaron threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead San Jose State to a 34-13 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, San Jose State (1-1) took the lead for good when Aaron connected with JaQuan Blackwell on an 18-yard touchdown throw. Aaron then found Tre Hartley for a 13-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter and less than 8 minutes later heaved a 49-yard TD throw to Bailey Gaither to make it 20-6.

The Spartans padded their advantage in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run from Zamore Zigler, who finished 12 carries for 121 yards. Jamal Scott recovered a Cal Poly fumble forced by William Ossai and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to seal it.

Cal Poly (0-2) was held to just 37 yards passing and 196 yards on the ground. Casey Sublette had two field goals and Khaleel Jenkins punched in a touchdown in the fourth quarter from the 1.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday 1:05

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 3:07

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

  • Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

    As Houston continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey, here is a look at how sporting events in the area are affected.

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View more video

Sports