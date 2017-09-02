Sports

September 2, 2017 11:50 PM

Kolbe throws for 2 TDs as Illinois State shuts out Butler

The Associated Press
NORMAL, Ill.

Jake Kolbe threw two touchdown passes and Illinois State rushed for 320 yards as the Redbirds shut out Butler 45-0 on Saturday night.

Kolbe completed 18 of 29 passes for 194 yards and Illinois State racked up 519 yards in total offense while holding the Bulldogs to 41. James Robinson put the Redbirds on the board with a 9-yard run, Markel Smith scored from the 16 and Jordan Birch capped the scoring with a 26-yard run that saw him hurdle a Butler defender.

Christian Gibbs caught both of Kolbe's touchdown passes and Mitchell Brees added a 35-yard interception return for a score. On defense, Illinois State had eight tackles for loss and a sack.

Will Marty completed 8 of 23 passes for 41 yards for Butler.

It was the first meeting of the teams since 1949, when the Redbirds defeated the Bulldogs 14-0 in Indianapolis.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

Pause
Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 3:49

Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday 1:05

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105 3:07

Meet Freedom Village's Katie Sedgeman, who's about to turn 105

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

  • Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

    As Houston continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey, here is a look at how sporting events in the area are affected.

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View more video

Sports