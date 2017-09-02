Sports

September 2, 2017 9:40 PM

Virginia State holds on to beat Norfolk State 14-10

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

Cordelral Cook ran for two touchdowns and Division-II member Virginia State held on to beat Norfolk State 14-10 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Norfolk State rallied late, driving to the Virginia State 34, but Quincy Watts intercepted a Juwan Carter pass on a third-and-10 to end the game.

Cook bulled in from the 1 to cap an 11-play, 55-yard opening drive. Cook put the Trojans ahead for good with a 2-yard run with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Trenton Cannon ran for 145 yards on 26 carries, including a 25-yard run in Virginia State's final scoring drive.

Josh Nardone kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Spartans. Norfolk State took a 10-7 lead when defensive lineman Nigel Chavis recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the second quarter.

It was the 51st meeting between the teams, and the first since 2012.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 0:48

Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004

Pause
Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday 1:05

Saint Stephen's and IMG Academy to make football history Friday

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 0:30

Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk

Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews 2:44

Bradenton Blitz Week 2 football previews

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:14

Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death 2:07

South Florida Museum takes responsibility for Snooty's death

Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation 0:57

Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing 5:16

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing

  • Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

    As Houston continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Harvey, here is a look at how sporting events in the area are affected.

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux

View more video

Sports