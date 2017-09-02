Sports

September 2, 2017 9:36 PM

James Madison beats E Carolina 34-14 behind Johnson

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, N.C.

Cardon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and a career-best 265 yards, the Dukes rushed for 422 total yards, and James Madison beat East Carolina 34-14 in Saturday's opener to extend its win streak to 13 straight.

Johnson's performance was the most rushing yards ECU has allowed a single rusher since West Virginia's KJ Harris had 337 in 2004.

Johnson scored on an 85-yard run on the opening play of the second half and on an 80-yard run in the fourth quarter. Marcus Marshall added a 70-yard scoring run in the fourth.

Bryan Schor capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive with a 4-yard TD keeper on JMU's second possession. Schor hit Nick Carlton on a 17-yard TD pass in the third quarter that made it 21-7 and finished 15 of 22 for 192 yards passing.

ECU's Bobby Fulp's intercepted a third-quarter pass by Schor and Darius Pinnix scored on a 6-yard run two plays later. Derell Scott scored on a 1-yard run.

The Dukes held the Pirates to 80 yards on the ground and forced three interceptions, including two by Rashad Robinson.

