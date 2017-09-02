Sports

September 2, 2017 9:03 PM

Blue Jays pitcher Stroman hit in arm with line drive

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman was struck on the right elbow with a line drive Saturday night and forced out of a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Stroman immediately went to the ground after Mark Trumbo's line drive hit him in the arm. He remained on the turf for several minutes while in obvious pain.

The right-hander finally stood up with aid from Toronto's trainer, and soon after that walked off the field with two outs in the second inning.

Blue Jays officials say the injury was an elbow contusion, and X-rays were negative.

Stroman struck out three and gave up two hits.

He was replaced by Matt Dermody.

Stroman came into the game with an 11-6 record and a 3.11 ERA.

Sports