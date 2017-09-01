Lakewood Ranch-Bayshore game to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday

After a kickoff under blue skies Friday night, the weather quickly turned to rain and play was suspended at halftime with Lakewood Ranch leading Bayshore 7-0.
Officials postponed play after lightning continued during the delay. The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Mustangs’ field.
Lakewood Ranch controlled field position in the first quarter and jumped to a 7-0 lead with 1:18 left on an 18-yard pass from Justin Curtis to Mickey Koczersut. Travis Freeman made the ensuing kick.
Curtis rushed four times for 27 yards. Mason Fischer rushed twice for 28 yards and Chase Sharp rushed three times for 8 yards. Curtis completed four of six passes for 17 yards and the touchdown.
Bayshore was led by Zy’darrian James, who rushed five times for 32 yards. Johnnie Schoolfield had 30 yards on seven carries. Miguel Rodriguez rushed eight times for 22 yards.
