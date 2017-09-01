College football coaches get creative with walk-on rewards

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Purdue quarterback David Blough, front, is sacked by Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman 36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. What can ultimately set schools apart are the small touches _ the way a coach rewards a walk-on, for instance. Cashman learned of his reward during a team-wide egg hunt through the practice facility. Players were duct-taped together and told to return to a meeting room when they had found their colorful, plastic egg. And inside each was a slip of paper announcing that Cashman had been put on scholarship.