Sports

September 1, 2017 12:24 AM

Fonseca's late FG gives Nicholls 37-35 win over McNeese

The Associated Press
THIBODAUX, La.

Lorran Fonseca kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Nicholls a 37-35 victory over McNeese in the Southland Conference opener on Thursday night.

Trailing 35-34 with 2:57 remaining in the game, Chase Fourcade, who threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, led the Colonels on a 53-yard drive to set up Fonseca's winning kick.

Fourcade ran up the middle for 19 yards and a score with 5:43 remaining to give Nicholls a 34-29 lead. The Cowboys answered when Nick Edwards skirted around right end from the 10 to score and take a 35-34 advantage. The two-point conversion attempt failed, allowing the Colonels to snap their eight-game losing streak to McNeese with Fonseca's kick.

Damion Jeanpiere Jr. caught three Fourcade passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

James Tabary led the Cowboys, throwing for 238 yards and three scores.

