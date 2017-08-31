Manatee County Week 2 high school football preview capsules

MANATEE (0-0) AT PALMETTO (0-0)
On the air: 930 AM
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Manatee has won every year since the rivalry resumed on an annual basis in 2009. The close victories came in 2011 (three points), 2015 (one point) and 2016 (four points), with blowouts the other years. This year’s game doubles as the first for both after inclement weather halted Manatee’s home opener against Lakeland and Palmetto’s road opener at Southeast. RB Joshua Booker, QB Ryan O’Neill and slot back Keyon Fordham should key the offense, which was blanked by perennial state power Seffner Armwood in the preseason. ... The Tigers possess an experienced core group of seniors getting their last chance to knock off the Canes. A secondary with Sidney Pompey Jr. and Derrick Bradley produces a lockdown unit, while the rest of the defense is, arguably, one of the area’s finest. ... This should be a low-scoring matchup with both defenses ahead of each team’s offense in the early going. ... Until Palmetto proves it can defeat top-tier programs like Manatee, which hasn’t lost to a county program since 2006, the Canes are the pick.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Manatee 14, Palmetto 13
CLEARWATER (1-0) AT BRADEN RIVER (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Clearwater smashed Dunedin, 56-6, to open the regular season. The Tornadoes, one of Pinellas County’s stronger teams with an 11-game regular-season winning streak, utilized multiple running backs and quarterbacks while punishing Dunedin defensively for the lopsided score. The Tornadoes recovered three fumbles and intercepted a pass, while QB Colin Wray completed 6 of 6 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in his first regular-season start. ... Braden River faced a stiffer test with a trip to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. The Pirates’ explosive offense was everything expected in a 49-32 victory over defending Colorado state semifinalist Chatfield. South Carolina commit Deshaun Fenwick scored four touchdowns, while Cam White (121 rushing yards) and Knowledge McDaniel (114 receiving yards) added to the Pirates’ 524 total yards of offense last week. With an extra week to shore up some defensive lapses, which included allowing 453 total yards, the Pirates should be ready for the challenge Clearwater presents.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Braden River 46, Clearwater 35
BAYSHORE (0-0) AT LAKEWOOD RANCH (0-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Both teams are looking to rebound after difficult 2016 seasons. The Bruins, who had their opener at Balvanz Stadium washed out against Inverness Citrus, didn’t win a game in 2016. These two teams last played in 2015, with Lakewood Ranch claiming a 40-0 victory. The Bruins last defeated the Mustangs in 2013. ... Both teams are in a rebuilding mode, with Bayshore looking to get its first regular-season win under second-year head coach John Biezuns and the Mustangs aiming to improve on the rough Kickoff Classic blowout defeat to Sarasota Riverview, which controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game. ... The Mustangs are favored according to Joe Pinkos’ weekly forecast for FloridaHSFootball.com.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Lakewood Ranch 20, Bayshore 16
SOUTHEAST (0-0) AT SARASOTA (1-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: The Seminoles had their home opener postponed following the rainy weather that engulfed Manatee County last week. There’s still no date set for last week’s matchup with Palmetto. What is set is this week’s game against one of Palmetto’s district opponents, Sarasota. QB Alex Taylor returns with one year under his belt running head coach Rashad West’s offense. The Noles possess skill players arguably as good as most teams in the area. ... The Sailors cruised past a bad Celebration team, 36-0, before the game was called after the first half. Tommie Battie, a Braden River High transfer, and brother Brian Battie accounted for the five touchdowns. Sarasota’s defense was stout last week, but will get tested this week. ... Expect a close one, but the Noles should have enough.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Southeast 30, Sarasota 26
IMG WHITE (0-0) AT SAINT STEPHEN’S (0-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Neither team played last week because of the heavy storms that rolled through Manatee County. So IMG’s newest varsity team will make history with the program’s first regular-season varsity game. It’s also the first time IMG will play a Manatee County or Sarasota County program in football. Ascenders QB Bryson Lucero has a solid arm and is expected to lead the offense with safety P.C. Daniel leading the defense. ... Expect some offensive fireworks as Saint Stephen’s counters with multi-year starting QB Fred Billy and RB Chase Brown are back from last year’s Sunshine State Athletic Conference championship team.
Jason Dill’s prediction: IMG White 31, Saint Stephen’s 24
ST. PETERSBURG SHORECREST (0-0) AT BRADENTON CHRISTIAN (0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: This is a Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay Division game. The Dan Fort era kicked off last week for Bradenton Christian, but the team struggled in a defeat at Auburndale Jordan Christian Prep. The Panthers used a balanced offense in the 24-0 loss as QB Zach Seagreaves threw 21 passes and several running backs tallied 26 carries. BCS senior Travis Windham toted the rock 18 times for 37 yards to lead Panther ball carriers. ... Shorecrest didn’t play last week, but is a four-point favorite in the Joe Pinkos Forecaster on FloridaHSFootball.com. Shorecrest, though, hasn’t defeated BCS in the previous three meetings.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Bradenton Christian 10, Shorecrest Prep 7
LARGO INDIAN ROCKS CHRISTIAN (1-0) AT CARDINAL MOONEY (1-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Both teams favor the running game. Indian Rocks Christian averaged 8.7 yards per carry in last week’s season-opening victory over Clearwater International Academy. Zant’a Shubert received the most carries (13) and finished with 97 rushing yards, while home run threat Elijah Stokes recorded 127 yards on four carries. ... Cardinal Mooney star tailback Bryce Williams ran for 120 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in a 40-20 victory at Fort Myers Bishop Verot. However, the Cougars found themselves with other weapons to rely on when opposing defenses stack the box. WR Meko Mayes caught just three passes, but the big-play threat resulted in two scores and 143 receiving yards.
Jason Dill’s prediction: Cardinal Mooney 42, Indian Rocks Christian 28
OUT-OF-DOOR ACADEMY (0-0) AT FORT MYERS GATEWAY CHARTER (0-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The triple-option regular-season debut had to wait another week. ODA’s new-look offense was showcased during the Kickoff Classic, but last week’s trip to Fort Myers was nixed with terrible field conditions from stormy weather. The Thunder will lean on defensive end/linebacker Ryan Ives to anchor a defense that gave up 29 points or more in six games last year. ... Gateway Charter won one game in 2016, but has playmakers with QB Tyious Savoy and WR Kris Walton.
Jason Dill’s prediction: ODA 17, Gateway Charter 15
IMG BLUE (1-0) AT CORONA (CALIF.) CENTENNIAL (1-0)
Online: Fox Sports Go app
When: 10:30 p.m. Saturday in San Diego
The scoop: These teams played a classic last year as part of the Honor Bowl. WR Brian Hightower (Miami commit) caught a long TD pass in the final seconds to lift the Ascenders to a one-point victory. IMG’s talent-laden team went west last week to defeat Chandler (Ariz.), 27-14, in a game aired on ESPNU. The Ascenders, who are on a 30-game winning streak, possess numerous Division I prospects and are expected to contend for a national championship. ... QB Tanner McKee is Corona’s highest-rated player on the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings. He has interest from 25 programs, including Alabama. McKee completed 12 of 17 passes for 315 yards and three TDs, while teammate Thomas Kinslow added 96 rushing yards.
Jason Dill’s prediction: IMG Blue 50, Corona Centennial 45
Comments