Week 1 football cancellations could help, hurt playoff chances

Every game matters.
Every game matters.
Every game matters.
That’s the thought the Florida High School Athletic Association implanted in high school football coaches, players and fans’ minds heading into the 2017 season with a new playoff format that aimed to promote better representation in the playoffs and marquee regular-season games.
Last week, the every-game-matters philosophy took a turn when several games were canceled, with just Braden River and Cardinal Mooney playing games, while the Southeast-Palmetto game was postponed with a makeup date still to be determined.
Bradenton Christian also played, but the Panthers are not competing for an FHSAA playoff spot as an independent in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference.
So what exactly do the washouts mean for Manatee County programs in the playoff points race that not only determines postseason participation, but also playoff seeding?
Let’s start with Manatee.
The Hurricanes played Lakeland for half a quarter before lightning made its way above Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium.
Close to 9:30 p.m., the game was nixed; Lakeland had traveled from Polk County and was unlikely to travel back either Saturday or Monday.
The cancellation could help or hurt Manatee’s chances, should the Canes not win their district or for seeding purposes if they do win a district title.
The playoff points system is based off an average, not the total points accrued. That’s where it can help Manatee, especially considering how Joe Pinkos, of FloridaHSFootball.com, listed Lakeland as a 14-point favorite.
However, the Canes were the only team from their region that didn’t play in Week 1 and a canceled game means neither side receives the three bonus points awarded for making the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons.
That’s where it could ultimately hinder Manatee, though time will tell.
Palmetto, the Canes opponent this Friday, also was affected with the inclement weather, because the Tigers didn’t receive bonus points for playing Southeast, which made the playoffs as a district runner-up in Class 5A last season. However, that game wasn’t canceled and the teams hope to play at a later date.
The Tigers will have to root for the Noles the remainder of the season, because the better they fare, the more points at stake against the Noles if the game is rescheduled.
Lakewood Ranch and Bayshore are still in rebuilding phases, which is where the cancellations last week hurt their programs. Getting an early-season victory – and not from a preseason game – only boosts confidence and morale to speed up the rebuilding plan.
The big winners from last week locally were Braden River, which beat Chatfield, a defending Colorado state semifinalist on Thursday night in Lake Buena Vista.
The victory netted the Pirates three bonus points and has the potential to be worth the maximum points (53, when including the bonus) should Chatfield (Littleton, Colo.) fulfill its expectations this season as a top Colorado program.
All of that won’t be determined until the regular season winds down in November.
However, the Week 1 rainouts alter chances for better playoff seeding or even participating in the playoffs for area programs.
Manatee, Palmetto and Lakewood Ranch were the only programs in their regions not to play last week. The Canes saw their average drop from 1.5 to 1.33, while other teams are further ahead with more points gained from playing.
Because, remember, every game matters.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
