Moreland homers, has 4 RBIs, Red Sox sweep Jays with 7-1 win

Mitch Moreland had a pinch-hit homer and drove in four runs, Hanley Ramirez added a solo blast and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Rick Porcello allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings as the AL East-leading Red Sox moved 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-place New York Yankees, who were swept in a doubleheader by Cleveland. New York and Boston begin a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
Ramirez connected for the second straight game as the Red Sox improved to 8-1 in Toronto this season. Boston is 10-3 overall against the Blue Jays with six meetings remaining at Fenway Park in September.
