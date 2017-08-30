Cut by Browns, Haden signs 3-year deal with Steelers

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden 23) walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, in Cleveland. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden has been released by the Browns. Haden has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. The Browns felt he was no longer going to help them and terminated his contract Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.