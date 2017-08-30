Palmetto aims to ‘finish’ this time against rival Manatee

More Videos 2:34 Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey Pause 0:23 Friday's football game between Manatee and Palmetto to aid Houston flood victims 2:06 State emergency management director visits flood site in Manatee 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood, Florida, City Hall 1:39 Video shows gunmen robbing convenience store 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:06 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Friday's football game between Manatee and Palmetto to aid Houston flood victims Palmetto senior defensive back Sidney Pompey Jr. discusses the need to help the Houston flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Fans attending are asked to bring canned goods, which will get collected and donated to the relief effort there. Palmetto senior defensive back Sidney Pompey Jr. discusses the need to help the Houston flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Fans attending are asked to bring canned goods, which will get collected and donated to the relief effort there. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Palmetto senior defensive back Sidney Pompey Jr. discusses the need to help the Houston flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Fans attending are asked to bring canned goods, which will get collected and donated to the relief effort there. Jason Dill Bradenton Herald