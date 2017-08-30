IMG Academy’s Silvio De Sousa verbally commits to Kansas Jayhawks basketball

IMG Academy basketball player Silvio De Sousa verbally committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks next year, according to a news release on Wednesday. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior forward, who is originally from Angola, held several Division I offers from the likes of UCLA, Oregon and Maryland before settling on Kansas.
De Sousa averaged 13.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during his junior season in 2016-17. He joins Christian Garrett and Jamari Taylor as previous IMG basketball players to choose Kansas.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments