Sports

Morgan no longer part of UNLV's program

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 8:53 PM

LAS VEGAS

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan will continue to receive financial support from the university as he works toward graduation in December, but will not be a member of the Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

Coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement Tuesday that Morgan did everything asked of him after being suspended by the team for an arrest for disorderly conduct in May. Morgan was arrested after a dispute with a cab driver.

The 6-foot-8 Morgan was a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore in 2014 and played 33 games as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27 games as a sophomore, but was limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey 2:34

Texans star J.J. Watt fears worse is coming in wake of Hurricane Harvey
Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott 1:38

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott
Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 1:12

Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker

View More Video