Keller, Alemais lead Bradenton past Fort Myers

Starting pitcher Mitch Keller threw six innings of one-hit ball to lead the Bradenton Marauders past the Fort Myers Miracle 4-1 at LECOM Park in Florida State League play on Thursday in Bradenton.
Keller (5-3) struck out four and walked two while allowing one run, which scored in the fifth on an error. By that point, Bradenton had scored three. The Marauders wasted little time doing it against Fort Myers starter Cody Stashak (3-4), who allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.
Two runs scored in the first on Will Craig’s RBI double and Kevin Krause’s RBI single. Stephen Alemais drove in a run in the fourth with one of his two singles. Craig and Krause also finished with a pair of hits each. Bradenton’s final run scored on a double play in the fifth.
Seth McGarry allowed two hits in the ninth but recorded his 12th save of the season.
With the victory, second-place Bradenton moves within two games of first-place Fort Myers. The game marked the last between the teams this season.
Up next
Who: Clearwater (13-12) at Bradenton (16-10)
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: TBD vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
