How you can overcome wet and soggy golf conditions

Hurricane or monsoon or summer season is in full swing.
That means lots of stormy weather rolls through the region.
Wet or soggy conditions create a conundrum for golfers all over.
So Bradenton Country Club head pro Brian Lake offers this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip on combating the wet course conditions.
“The key is not getting your club stuck in the mud, so it’s making sure you are picking it a little cleaner,” Lake said. “You are guarantee a more consistent contact and get the ball on the green.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments