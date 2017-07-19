Kulchar, Stanger earn North South championship

Larry Kulchar and Zach Stanger combined to win the 2-man North South City Championship at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Sarasota on Sunday.
Kulchar and Stanger shot a tournament-best 61 in the first round at River Run Golf Links in Bradenton on Saturday, giving them a three-shot cushion to begin the second day. They needed it.
Kulchar and Stanger shot a 69, opening the door for Tyler Bowen and Chris Conte to force a playoff with a second-day 66. However, Kulchar and Stanger won the playoff to earn the title. Rob Bishopberger and Mike Calomeris finished one shot out of the playoff after shooting 65-66.
The tournament, in its second year, is played at two municipal courses in the neighboring communities.
Kenny Eger and Jared St. Lawrence won the first flight with a 138 score. Ron Combs and Shane Sherwood won the second flight with a 149 total. In the super senior division, Jim Donegan and Jim Kehoe posted a winning 132 two-day total.
FSGA: University of Florida coach J.C. Deacon got up and down from behind the 18th green for birdie to win the 71st Florida Open by one shot over Matt Borchert. The win earned Deacon the $15,000 winner’s check and the trophy. Deacon shot a final-round 68 and finished the 54-hole tournament with a 13-under 203. Borchert, playing in the same group as Deacon, eagled the par-5 18th to put pressure on Deacon. The eagle gave him three rounds of 68 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto.
Nathan Bertsch, of Bradenton, was the top local finisher. He finished at 3-over-par 219. Amateur Thomas Reddick, of Bradenton, was the only other local player to make the 36-hole cut. He finished at 14-over-par 230, although he entered the final round 2-over par.
Junior golf: Bradenton’s Drew Angelo and Sarasota’s Eric Souchak were the only local residents to make the 32-player cut and advance to the match play portion of the FSGA’s Junior Amateur Match Play Championship (boys 16-18) at Lakewood National Golf Club. Both players lost in the first round of match play on Tuesday. The tournament continues through Thursday.
In the boys 13-15 division being played at Lemon Bay Golf Club in Englewood, four Bradenton residents were in the field: Robbie Higgins, Bryan Choi, Dylan Gabbart and Mark Bruton. None made the cut to advance to the 16-player match play portion of the event. Higgins posted the best two-round score: 16-over-par 158, which left him tied for 30th.
In the girls division, also being played at Lemon Bay GC, Lakewood Ranch’s Sophia Warren was the only local resident to advance to the 16-player match play portion. She lost 3 and 2 to Longwood’s Ellen Dong in the quarterfinal round. Ashleigh Angelo of Bradenton and Maya Isom of Lakewood Ranch were also in the starting field.
Holes in one: On July 17 at the Greens of Manatee, Preston Buitendorp aced the 99-yard, par-3 fifth hole using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Bub Burns and Larry Machino.
On July 14 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, Greg Vincent aced the 130-yard, par-3 fourth hole using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Steve Zumsteg and Ron Steffans.
