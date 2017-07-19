Baseball fans attend a Bradenton Marauders’ game in early July. The team is back home for a seven-game homestand. In the second game of the homestand on Wednesday morning, the Marauders lost a late lead and stranded the tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth to lose 4-3 to Fort Myers.
Sports

Fort Myers escapes Bradenton’s 9th-inning threat

Staff and wire reports

July 19, 2017 4:39 PM

Reliever Sam Clay retired John Bormann on a ground out with the bases loaded to end the game and deliver the Fort Myers Miracle a 4-3 victory against the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday at LECOM Park in Florida State League play.

Bradenton pitchers Pedro Vasquez and Logan Sendelbach combined on seven innings of two-hit ball. Both hits were allowed by Vasquez.

However, Fort Myers tied the game at 2 off Geoff Hartlieb (1-2) in the eighth on Sean Miller’s two-out, two-run homer and took a 4-2 lead in the ninth, an inning highlighted by Mitchell Kranson’s RBI double.

Bradenton loaded the bases off reliever Tom Hackimer (3-0) in the bottom of the ninth, and Clay walked Will Craig with the bases loaded before getting the final out for his seventh save.

For the Marauders, Ty Moore doubled and singled. He was the only Bradenton player with more than one hit. The Marauders finished with six.

Up next

Who: Fort Myers (18-7) at Bradenton (15-10)

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Cody Stashak (3-3, 3.82) vs. TBD

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

