Jaguars football player Dante’ Fowler arrested in St. Petersburg

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante’ Fowler faces two misdemeanor charges after being arrested Tuesday in St. Petersburg.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Fowler has been charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
According to the release, Fowler was driving in the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex, 11150 4th St. N., at about 6:30 p.m. when he got into an altercation with a man walking in the complex.
Fowler got out of his car and exchanged words with the man, who made a comment about Fowler’s driving, according to SPPD.
The release states that Fowler hit the man, removed his glasses and stepped on them, then took a grocery bag with liquor in it and threw it into a lake.
Fowler was drafted by the Jaguars with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft. He missed his entire rookie season in 2015 after tearing his ACL in an offseason team drill. In 2016, he played in all 16 games for Jacksonville and recorded four sacks.
Fowler starred in college for the Florida Gators, where he had 14.5 sacks in three seasons.
Comments