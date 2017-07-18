Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com
Zack Wittman zwittman@bradenton.com

July 18, 2017 11:28 PM

2017 Manatee County area sports calendar

A list of events either scheduled for Manatee County or in the region that would draw participants from the county that are scheduled for the coming months.

Date

Sports

Event

Site

City

Time

July 17-19

Golf

WFGT The World Woods Opens

World Woods Golf Club

Brooksville

all day

July 17-20

Golf

Junior Amateur Match Play (Boys 16-18)

Lakewood National GC

Bradenton

all day

July 17-20

Golf

FSGA Women's Junior Match Play

Lemon Bay GC

Englewood

all day

July 19-22

Fishing

Crosthwait Extreme Tournament

Bradenton Yacht Club

Bradenton

all day

July 20

Fishing

Blue crab season reopens

Gulf of Mexico

July 22-24

Tennis

ITU Summer Series

U. of Florida

Gainesville

all day

July 23

Running

Will Run for Beer & Bacon 5K

Bobby Jones Golf Course

Sarasota

8 a.m.

July 25-29

Running

Coach Rae Ann's Wicked Awesome Summer Camp

G.T. Bray Park

Bradenton

8-10:30 a.m.

July 26-27

Fishing

Spiny Lobster sport season

Gulf of Mexico

July 29-30

Golf

Disney Junior Classic

Magnolia Course

Lake Buena Vista

all day

July 29-31

Tennis

ITU Summer Series

Palm Beach Atlantic

West Palm Beach

all day

July TBD

Fishing

Yellowfin Billfish Classic

Marina Jack

Sarasota

all day

July 31-Aug. 2

Golf

WFGT Southwest Florida Open

Old Corkscrew GC

Fort Myers

all day

July 31

Golf

FSGA One-day tournament

Bradenton CC

Bradenton

8:30 a.m.

Aug. 1-5

Fishing

Sarasota Slam

Marina Jack

Sarasota

all day

Aug. 2

Fishing

Spotted Seatrout public workshop

FWC/Fish and Wildlife Research Institute,

St. Petersburg

Aug. 5-6

Running

The Great BrainWash 5K (obstacle course run)

North Straub Park

St. Petersburg

8 a.m.

Aug. 5-6

Golf

TPC Tampa Bay Junior Open

TPC of Tampa Bay

Lutz

all day

Aug. 5-6

Golf

FSGA Junior Team Championship

Plantation Golf & Country Club

Venice

all day

Aug. 6

Fishing

Spiny Lobster sport season

Gulf of Mexico

Aug. 6

Triathlon

Siesta Key Sprint Triathlon

Beach Rd

Siesta Key

7:30 a.m.

Aug. 7-9

Golf

WFGT The Donald Ross Classic

Sara Bay Country Club

Bradenton

all day

Aug. 12

Running

Candy's Circus Run (5K, 10K, fun run)

Benderson Park

Sarasota

8 a.m.

Aug. 12

Fishing

Bay Area Bassmasters Tournament

Lake June in Winter

Sebring

all day

Aug. 14-16

Golf

WFGT Winter Haven Challenge

CC of Winter Haven

Winter Haven

all day

Aug. 15-19

Fishing

45th Annual Old Salt LOOP Billfish Tournament

Gulf of Mexico

Madeira Beach

all day

Aug. 18-20

Fishing

St. Pete Open (lionfish)

Gulf of Mexico

St. Petersburg

all day

Aug 19

Golf

Drive, Chip & Putt subregional qualifier

TPC Prestancia

Sarasota

TBD

Aug. 19-20

Golf

Central Florida Shootout

Waldorf Astoria GC

Orlando

all day

Aug. 26

Paddleboarding

Florida Special Olympics SUP Championships

Benderson Park

Sarasota

all day

Aug. 26

Running

Fort Hamer Bridge 5K/10K Run

Fort Hamer Rowing Facility

Parrish

7:30 a.m.

Aug. 26-28

Shooting

Tampa Gun Show

State Fairgrounds

Tampa

9-5, 10-5

Aug. 28-30

Golf

WFGT The South Classic

Lake Jovita G&CC

Dade City

all day

Sept. 1

Golf

FSGA One-day tournament

Lakewood Ranch Royal Lakes

Lakewood Ranch

9 a.m.

Sept. 5-7

Golf

WFGT The Tampa Open

TPC Tampa Bay

Tampa.

all day

Sept. 4

Running

25th Annual Canes Cross Country Classic 5K & 1K

G.T. Bray Park

Bradenton

8 a.m.

Sept. 4

Motorsports

Labor Day Extravaganza

Desoto Speedway

Bradenton

7 p.m.

Sept. 7-10

Fishing

Lionfish safari

Gulf of Mexico

St. Petersburg

all day

Sept. 8-10

Boating

Tampa Fall Boat Show

Gulf of Mexico

Tampa.

all day

Sept. 9

Fishing

Bay Area Bassmasters Tournament

98 Ramp

Lorida

All day

Sept. 9

Motorsports

Larry Brazil Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Desoto Speedway

Bradenton

7 p.m.

Sept. 9-10

Golf

FSGA Junior Tour

Lemon Bay GC

Englewood

all day

Sept. 9-11

Shooting

Palmetto Gun Show

Convention Center

Palmetto

9-5, 10-5

Sept. 11-13

Golf

WFGT Plantation Championship

Plantation G&CC

Venice

all day

Sept. 16

Golf

Drive, chip & putt regional

TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach

all day

Sept. 16

Fishing

Flatsmasters Tournament Series Event 4

Gulf of Mexico

Punta Gorda

all day

Sept. 16

Motorsports

Desoto Speedway card

Desoto Speedway

Bradenton

7 p.m.

Sept. 16-17

Golf

FSGA FJT at Sara Bay CC (13-15)

Sara Bay CC

Sarasota

7 p.m.

Sept. 18-20

Golf

The Waterlefe Classic

Waterlefe Golf & Rive Club

Bradenton

all day

Sept. 21-22

Fishing

Fishing for Hearts Inshore Photo Release Tournament

Gulf of Mexico

Tampa

all day

Sept. 22-24

Boating

Tampa Bay Fall Boat Show

State fairgrounds

Tampa

10-6

Sept. 23-24

Golf

Hurricane Tour Major

East Lake Woodlands

Oldsmar

all day

Sept. 23

Motorsports

Desoto Speedway card

Desoto Speedway

Bradenton

7 p.m.

Sept. 23

Rowing

World Championships

Benderson Park

Sarasota

all day

Sept. 29-30

Fishing

Tighten the Drag Inshore Fishing Slam Charity Tournament

Gulf of Mexico

Tampa.

all day

Sept. 24

Running

Great Gay 5K Run/Walk

Siesta Key

Sarasota

8 a.m.

Sept. 24-Oct. 1

Rowing

World Championships

Benderson Park

Sarasota

all day

Sept. 25-27

Golf

WFGT Summer Tour Championship

Moccasin Wallow GC

Palmetto

all day

Sept. 30

Motorsports

Fall Classic Pro Truck 75

Desoto Speedway

Bradenton

7 p.m.

Sept. 30

Running

One Step Closer to a Cure 10K, 5K, fun run

Albert Whitted Park

St. Petersburg

TBD

* Don’t see your event listed? Send us a flyer or a press release with the details to sports@bradenton.com and we’ll add it to our calendar and consider it for our weekly Best Bets video.

