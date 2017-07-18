2017 Manatee County area sports calendar

2017 area sports calendar
A list of events either scheduled for Manatee County or in the region that would draw participants from the county that are scheduled for the coming months.
Date
Sports
Event
Site
City
Time
July 17-19
Golf
WFGT The World Woods Opens
World Woods Golf Club
Brooksville
all day
July 17-20
Golf
Junior Amateur Match Play (Boys 16-18)
Lakewood National GC
Bradenton
all day
July 17-20
Golf
FSGA Women's Junior Match Play
Lemon Bay GC
Englewood
all day
July 19-22
Fishing
Crosthwait Extreme Tournament
Bradenton Yacht Club
Bradenton
all day
July 20
Fishing
Blue crab season reopens
Gulf of Mexico
July 22-24
Tennis
ITU Summer Series
U. of Florida
Gainesville
all day
July 23
Running
Will Run for Beer & Bacon 5K
Bobby Jones Golf Course
Sarasota
8 a.m.
July 25-29
Running
Coach Rae Ann's Wicked Awesome Summer Camp
G.T. Bray Park
Bradenton
8-10:30 a.m.
July 26-27
Fishing
Spiny Lobster sport season
Gulf of Mexico
July 29-30
Golf
Disney Junior Classic
Magnolia Course
Lake Buena Vista
all day
July 29-31
Tennis
ITU Summer Series
Palm Beach Atlantic
West Palm Beach
all day
July TBD
Fishing
Yellowfin Billfish Classic
Marina Jack
Sarasota
all day
July 31-Aug. 2
Golf
WFGT Southwest Florida Open
Old Corkscrew GC
Fort Myers
all day
July 31
Golf
FSGA One-day tournament
Bradenton CC
Bradenton
8:30 a.m.
Aug. 1-5
Fishing
Sarasota Slam
Marina Jack
Sarasota
all day
Aug. 2
Fishing
Spotted Seatrout public workshop
FWC/Fish and Wildlife Research Institute,
St. Petersburg
Aug. 5-6
Running
The Great BrainWash 5K (obstacle course run)
North Straub Park
St. Petersburg
8 a.m.
Aug. 5-6
Golf
TPC Tampa Bay Junior Open
TPC of Tampa Bay
Lutz
all day
Aug. 5-6
Golf
FSGA Junior Team Championship
Plantation Golf & Country Club
Venice
all day
Aug. 6
Fishing
Spiny Lobster sport season
Gulf of Mexico
Aug. 6
Triathlon
Siesta Key Sprint Triathlon
Beach Rd
Siesta Key
7:30 a.m.
Aug. 7-9
Golf
WFGT The Donald Ross Classic
Sara Bay Country Club
Bradenton
all day
Aug. 12
Running
Candy's Circus Run (5K, 10K, fun run)
Benderson Park
Sarasota
8 a.m.
Aug. 12
Fishing
Bay Area Bassmasters Tournament
Lake June in Winter
Sebring
all day
Aug. 14-16
Golf
WFGT Winter Haven Challenge
CC of Winter Haven
Winter Haven
all day
Aug. 15-19
Fishing
45th Annual Old Salt LOOP Billfish Tournament
Gulf of Mexico
Madeira Beach
all day
Aug. 18-20
Fishing
St. Pete Open (lionfish)
Gulf of Mexico
St. Petersburg
all day
Aug 19
Golf
Drive, Chip & Putt subregional qualifier
TPC Prestancia
Sarasota
TBD
Aug. 19-20
Golf
Central Florida Shootout
Waldorf Astoria GC
Orlando
all day
Aug. 26
Paddleboarding
Florida Special Olympics SUP Championships
Benderson Park
Sarasota
all day
Aug. 26
Running
Fort Hamer Bridge 5K/10K Run
Fort Hamer Rowing Facility
Parrish
7:30 a.m.
Aug. 26-28
Shooting
Tampa Gun Show
State Fairgrounds
Tampa
9-5, 10-5
Aug. 28-30
Golf
WFGT The South Classic
Lake Jovita G&CC
Dade City
all day
Sept. 1
Golf
FSGA One-day tournament
Lakewood Ranch Royal Lakes
Lakewood Ranch
9 a.m.
Sept. 5-7
Golf
WFGT The Tampa Open
TPC Tampa Bay
Tampa.
all day
Sept. 4
Running
25th Annual Canes Cross Country Classic 5K & 1K
G.T. Bray Park
Bradenton
8 a.m.
Sept. 4
Motorsports
Labor Day Extravaganza
Desoto Speedway
Bradenton
7 p.m.
Sept. 7-10
Fishing
Lionfish safari
Gulf of Mexico
St. Petersburg
all day
Sept. 8-10
Boating
Tampa Fall Boat Show
Gulf of Mexico
Tampa.
all day
Sept. 9
Fishing
Bay Area Bassmasters Tournament
98 Ramp
Lorida
All day
Sept. 9
Motorsports
Larry Brazil Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Desoto Speedway
Bradenton
7 p.m.
Sept. 9-10
Golf
FSGA Junior Tour
Lemon Bay GC
Englewood
all day
Sept. 9-11
Shooting
Palmetto Gun Show
Convention Center
Palmetto
9-5, 10-5
Sept. 11-13
Golf
WFGT Plantation Championship
Plantation G&CC
Venice
all day
Sept. 16
Golf
Drive, chip & putt regional
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach
all day
Sept. 16
Fishing
Flatsmasters Tournament Series Event 4
Gulf of Mexico
Punta Gorda
all day
Sept. 16
Motorsports
Desoto Speedway card
Desoto Speedway
Bradenton
7 p.m.
Sept. 16-17
Golf
FSGA FJT at Sara Bay CC (13-15)
Sara Bay CC
Sarasota
7 p.m.
Sept. 18-20
Golf
The Waterlefe Classic
Waterlefe Golf & Rive Club
Bradenton
all day
Sept. 21-22
Fishing
Fishing for Hearts Inshore Photo Release Tournament
Gulf of Mexico
Tampa
all day
Sept. 22-24
Boating
Tampa Bay Fall Boat Show
State fairgrounds
Tampa
10-6
Sept. 23-24
Golf
Hurricane Tour Major
East Lake Woodlands
Oldsmar
all day
Sept. 23
Motorsports
Desoto Speedway card
Desoto Speedway
Bradenton
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Rowing
World Championships
Benderson Park
Sarasota
all day
Sept. 29-30
Fishing
Tighten the Drag Inshore Fishing Slam Charity Tournament
Gulf of Mexico
Tampa.
all day
Sept. 24
Running
Great Gay 5K Run/Walk
Siesta Key
Sarasota
8 a.m.
Sept. 24-Oct. 1
Rowing
World Championships
Benderson Park
Sarasota
all day
Sept. 25-27
Golf
WFGT Summer Tour Championship
Moccasin Wallow GC
Palmetto
all day
Sept. 30
Motorsports
Fall Classic Pro Truck 75
Desoto Speedway
Bradenton
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Running
One Step Closer to a Cure 10K, 5K, fun run
Albert Whitted Park
St. Petersburg
TBD
* Don’t see your event listed? Send us a flyer or a press release with the details to sports@bradenton.com and we’ll add it to our calendar and consider it for our weekly Best Bets video.
