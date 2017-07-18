Baseball fans attend a Bradenton Marauders’ game in early July. The team returned home to open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night. The Marauders beat Fort Myers 3-1 in a battle of the top two South division teams.
Sports

July 18, 2017 9:58 PM

Helton, bullpen shut down Fort Myers

Associated Press

Bret Helton allowed four hits over seven innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders past the Fort Myers Miracle in a 3-1 victory in Florida State League play at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Daniel Zamora got Brent Rooker to ground out with a runner on second to end the game for his eighth save.

Helton (5-1) struck out six and walked one while allowing one run. Fort Myers scored in the fourth when it combined three of its singles. Mitchell Kranson’s single scored Sean Miller.

Bradenton, which never trailed, scored in the first on three consecutive singles, the last by Jordan George. The Marauders added two in the fifth on one hit, a sacrifice and two errors. Alfredo Reyes and Mitchell Tolman scored the runs.

Brady Anderson (4-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out three.

Up next

Who: Fort Myers (17-7) at Bradenton (15-9)

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Brady Anderson (4-4, 4.52) vs. TBD

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

