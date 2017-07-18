Helton, bullpen shut down Fort Myers

Bret Helton allowed four hits over seven innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders past the Fort Myers Miracle in a 3-1 victory in Florida State League play at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Daniel Zamora got Brent Rooker to ground out with a runner on second to end the game for his eighth save.
Helton (5-1) struck out six and walked one while allowing one run. Fort Myers scored in the fourth when it combined three of its singles. Mitchell Kranson’s single scored Sean Miller.
Bradenton, which never trailed, scored in the first on three consecutive singles, the last by Jordan George. The Marauders added two in the fifth on one hit, a sacrifice and two errors. Alfredo Reyes and Mitchell Tolman scored the runs.
Brady Anderson (4-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out three.
Up next
Who: Fort Myers (17-7) at Bradenton (15-9)
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Brady Anderson (4-4, 4.52) vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
