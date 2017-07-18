FHSAA keeps basketball state final fours in Lakeland

Lakewood Ranch High School’s Justin Muscara (33) fights to take the pass away from Sickles’ Marcus Cohen during a state semifinal at the Lakeland Center in Lakeland in March. Area teams will be trying to get back to Lakeland for at least the next two seasons after the FHSAA and the facility, now named RP Funding Center, reached an agreement to continue serving as final four host. David W. Doonan sports@bradenton.com