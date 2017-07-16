Marauders rally once, but fall 4-3 to Blue Jays

Connor Panas was a home run short of the cycle, driving home two runs as the Dunedin Blue Jays topped the Bradenton Marauders 4-3 on Sunday.
Michael De La Cruz doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Dunedin.
The Marauders threatened in the ninth inning, but Kirby Snead got Ty Moore to fly out with a runner on third to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
Down 3-2 in the seventh, Bradenton tied the game when Will Craig hit an RBI single, bringing home Cole Tucker.
The Blue Jays took the lead in the eighth inning when Panas hit an RBI single, driving in Max Pentecost.
Zach Jackson (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Geoff Hartlieb (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Marauders, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered, doubled and singled.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (13-9) at Dunedin (12-11)
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, Dunedin
Starting pitchers: Cam Vieaux (2-1, 3.13) vs. TBD
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
