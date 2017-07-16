Osuigwe’s run ends in junior girls’ doubles final

Bradenton resident Whitney Osuigwe’s run at Wimbledon ended with a straight-set defeat in the junior girls’ doubles final Sunday at the All England Club in London.
Osuigwe, 15, and her doubles partner, fellow American Catherine McNally, lost 6-4, 6-3 to the team of Serbian Olga Danilovic and Slovenian Kaja Juvan. Osuigwe and McNally were the fourth seeds in the tournament.
Osuigwe, who recently became the No. 1 juniors girls’ singles player in the world, reached the quarterfinals in the junior girls’ singles.
In the junior boys’ final, Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Argentina’s Axel Geller 7-6 (2), 6-3.
On the professional level, Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title, beating Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.
The duo had both previously won the title playing with different partners, Murray with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Hingis with Leander Paes in 2015.
Hingis has won five Grand Slam singles titles, 11 women’s doubles and six mixed doubles.
