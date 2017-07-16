Dunedin batters Marauders

Bo Bichette had two hits and scored two runs, and Josh DeGraaf allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Bradenton Marauders 8-4 in Florida State League play on Saturday in Dunedin.
DeGraaf (3-0) struck out six and walked two while allowing three runs.
Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. The Blue Jays scored in every inning Bradenton starter Mitch Keller (4-3) was in the game. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits — both season highs.
Keller and three relievers combined to issue nine walks.
Jordan George homered and singled, scoring twice and driving in two for the Marauders. Bradenton produced only five hits overall.
Cole Tucker went 1 for 4, but stole his 35th base.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (13-8) at Dunedin (11-11)
When: Sunday, 5 p.m.
Where: Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, Dunedin
Starting pitchers: Gage Hinsz (4-5, 5-64) vs. Conor Fisk (4-9, 4.06)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments