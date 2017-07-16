Sports

July 16, 2017 12:31 AM

Dunedin batters Marauders

Associated Press

Bo Bichette had two hits and scored two runs, and Josh DeGraaf allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Bradenton Marauders 8-4 in Florida State League play on Saturday in Dunedin.

DeGraaf (3-0) struck out six and walked two while allowing three runs.

Trailing 1-0, the Blue Jays took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. The Blue Jays scored in every inning Bradenton starter Mitch Keller (4-3) was in the game. He lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits — both season highs.

Keller and three relievers combined to issue nine walks.

Jordan George homered and singled, scoring twice and driving in two for the Marauders. Bradenton produced only five hits overall.

Cole Tucker went 1 for 4, but stole his 35th base.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (13-8) at Dunedin (11-11)

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, Dunedin

Starting pitchers: Gage Hinsz (4-5, 5-64) vs. Conor Fisk (4-9, 4.06)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney 0:44

Buffalo Creek Little League falls in section tourney
Manatee's Andrew Gugliemini honored to get call from USA Football 1:39

Manatee's Andrew Gugliemini honored to get call from USA Football
The best bets for the weekend of July 15 1:48

The best bets for the weekend of July 15

View More Video