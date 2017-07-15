Vasquez’s gem leads Bradenton Marauders past Threshers

Ke’Bryan Hayes singled twice, and Pedro Vasquez allowed two hits over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Clearwater Threshers 3-1 in Florida State League play on Friday.
Vasquez (8-4) struck out three and walked two while allowing one run, which scored on Jan Hernandez’s 11th homer, a solo shot in the fifth.
Seth McGarry got Deivi Grullon to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his 10th save of the season. He pitched the final two innings.
Kevin Krause doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Casey Hughston to start the scoring for Bradenton in the second inning.
The Threshers tied the game in the fifth inning only to have the Marauders take the lead for good in the seventh when Mitchell Tolman scored on a ground out.
Luke Leftwich (0-5) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (13-7) at Dunedin (10-10)
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, Dunedin
Starting pitchers: Mitch Keller (4-2, 2.78) vs. Josh DeGraaf (2-0, 2.76)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
