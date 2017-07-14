China’s Feng leads; Kordas make cut

Shanshan Feng opened a two-shot lead Friday after two rounds of a U.S. Women’s Open that got its first visit from a sitting president.
Fresh from a Bastille Day celebration in Paris, President Donald Trump pulled into his Trump National Golf Club around 3:40 p.m., visited his president’s box next to the 14th green less than two hours later and played to the crowd, waving at the fans, giving them the thumbs up and pumping his fist.
That’s what a president can do for crowds not used to being within a 100 yards of one. Many critics of the president had hoped he would stay away from the $5 million tournament because of his comments about women and the fear that he would steal the spotlight.
Only three sitting presidents have attended USGA events: Warren G. Harding (1921) and Bill Clinton (1997) went to the U.S. Open.
Both Korda sisters, Jessica and Nelly, will be around for the weekend. Nelly Korda returned to the course to finish her first round at 7 a.m. and played the final four holes 1-over par to finish at 2-under 70. The LPGA Tour rookie carded an even-par 72, thanks to a birdie on the par-5 18th, in the second round. She is tied for 14th at 2-under 142, meaning the last player into the field had no suspense about making the cut.
There was more suspense for her older sister, Jessica, who carded a 75 in the first round and needed a good day to make the cut. She delivered, firing a 3-under-par 69 to get back to even par for the tournament. The 69 matched the low round of the day as storms Friday and Saturday soaked the course, making the 6,732-yard course play even longer and tougher. She is tied for 31st.
“It was a grind out there today, but #CUTmade ! Let’s see what we can do this weekend !” Jessica Korda tweeted Friday evening.
Feng was the star on the course for the second straight day. The 27-year-old Chinese player shot a 2-under 70 and had a 36-hole total of 8-under 136.
Amy Yang of South Korea continued her good play in the Women’s Open and remained in second place, although her deficit grew to two shots after a 71. Yang has four top-five finishes in this event in the past five years.
Jeongeun6 Lee, who has had a win and 10 top-10 finishes on the KLPGA Tour, shared second after posting a second straight 69. Lee uses the “6” after her first name because there are six other South Korean players with the same name.
Hye-Jin Choice, a 17-year-old from South Korea who is the world’s second-ranked amateur, also was at 6-under after a second straight 69. She was tied with Feng at 8 under after 15 holes, but bogeyed two of her next three holes to fall back.
Seon Woo Bae, a winner in South Korea last year, was alone in fifth place at 5 under after a 69. Six South Koreans are tied for sixth or better after two rounds. South Koreans have won the U.S. Women’s Open in six of the past nine years.
Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (72) and 2015 winner In Gee Chun (70) topped the group at 4 under, while Marina Alex (70) of Wayne, New Jersey was the top American at 3 under. Lydia Ko (73) and Brooke Henderson (71) also were 3 under.
Earlier in the day, 2014 winner Michelle Wie withdrew because of a neck injury. She shot a 73 on Thursday and stopped on her second hole the next day.
Among those missing the cut at 2 over were Brittany Lincicome, who said two weeks ago that Trump should not attend the tournament so the focus would be on the golfers, and Danielle Kang, who two weeks ago won the KPMG Women’s PGA. Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn and two-time Open champion Inbee Park also missed the cut.
Leaderboard
Shanshan Feng
66
70
136
-8
Hye Jin Choi (a)
69
69
138
-6
Jeongeun Lee
69
69
138
-6
Amy Yang
67
71
138
-6
Seon Woo Bae
70
69
139
-5
Haru Nomura
71
69
140
-4
In Gee Chun
70
70
140
-4
Carlota Ciganda
69
71
140
-4
So Yeon Ryu
68
72
140
-4
Others
Nelly Korda
70
72
142
-2
Jessica Korda
75
69
144
E
