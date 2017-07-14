Whitney Osuigwe of Bradenton sizes up a shot during the 2016 Orange Bowl tournament in Plantation. The teen advanced to the girls junior doubles semifinal on Friday.
Sports

July 14, 2017 4:48 PM

Bradenton juniors advance to Wimbledon doubles semis

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Bradenton residents Sebastian Korda and Whitney Osuigwe have reached the junior boys and girls doubles semifinals at Wimbledon after a pair of quarterfinal wins Friday.

Sebastian Korda, who trains at IMG Academy and is the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, paired with Columbia’s Nicolas Mejia in boys doubles. They beat the Japanese team of Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Whitney Osuigwe, another IMG trainee and the daughter of Ascenders coach Desmond Osuigwe, is paired with fellow American Claire McNally in girls doubles to beat Papua New Guinea’s Violet Apisah and Norway’s Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen, 6-3, 7-6.

Both pairs will play in the junior doubles semifinals Saturday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Korda’s team will face the third-seeded team of Austria’s Jurij Rodionov and Czech Republic’s Michael Vrbensky at 1 p.m. in England. Osuigwe’s team, which is seeded No. 4, will face the top-seeded team of Canada’s Carson Branstine and Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk at 11:30 a.m.

1Whitney Osuigwe’s ranking in the International Tennis Federation’s junior girls rankings.

Osuigwe, the No. 1 juniors player in the International Tennis Federation rankings, bowed out of the girls’ singles tournament Thursday. This will be her first appearance in the semifinals of a Grand Slam doubles tournament. She won girls singles at the French Open last month, but advanced only to the quarterfinals in doubles at that event.

This is also Korda’s first appearance in a semifinal at a junior major. He reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the French and the Round of 16 in singles.

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

