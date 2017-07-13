George, pitchers help Marauders top Clearwater

Jordan George homered, singled and drove in three runs and the Bradenton Marauders pitching staff delivered a dominant performance in an 8-1 victory against the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday in Florida State League play at Spectrum Field.
Alfredo Reyes tripled and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Bradenton.
Bradenton broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when George hit a solo home run and broke the game open with a four-run sixth, capped by George’s two-run single.
Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn struck out 10 Threshers over 4 2/3 innings to establish a career high. Reliever Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Marauders pitchers struck out 14.
Clearwater starter Vince Velasquez (0-1) took the loss.
Mitchell Tolman extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a bunt single in the sixth inning.
Up next
Who: Bradenton (12-7) at Clearwater (10-9)
Where: Spectrum Field, Clearwater
When: Friday, 6:15 p.m.
Starting pitchers: Pedro Vasquez (7-4, 2.52) vs. Franklyn Kilome (4-4, 2.64)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
