Course management is essential to low golf scores

Choosing the right shot is often the difference between a good score and a bad score on any given golf hole.
In this week’s Bradenton Herald Golf Tip video, Moccasin Wallow Golf Club head professional Noah Zelnik, a former PGA Tour caddy, shows how to give yourself the best shot at producing low numbers when it comes to the frequent question of laying up vs. going for the green on a second shot into a par-5.
“If the better player lays up to a certain number, then the average golfer should be able to keep that ball in hand,” Zelnik said. “If you can control the ball, you can control your own destiny.”
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments