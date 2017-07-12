Manatee County programs take precautions to avoid heat tragedies

Water jugs labeled with each player’s name are strewn along Braden River High’s practice football field.
It’s a summer workout, which means scorching temperatures and humid air are at their worst.
But drinking plenty of fluids through the running and lifting portion of offseason conditioning is paramount to avoid cramping, serious injuries and even death.
The latter hit relatively close to Manatee County this past weekend when Fort Myers Riverdale junior lineman Zachary Polsenberg died Monday after succumbing to heat stroke suffered during an offseason football workout on June 29.
At Palmetto High School, head football coach Dave Marino said he hasn’t seen players pushing themselves too far.
We never let it get to that point.
“We never let it get to that point,” Marino said. “We’re constantly reminding them about you really can’t rehydrate while you’re working out. You’ve got to force yourself to drink (water).”
Marino said they never let a player go 20 minutes or longer without drinking water.
“Even when we’re doing drills when we actually start practice, every day every group station ... they all have water bottles,” Marino said. “And then we give them breaks. ... We’re constantly monitoring them.”
For summer workouts that are geared for the weight room and offseason conditioning in less hot months like January and February, Marino said they still direct players to drink water.
“As an athlete, you should be able to within the day at least drink a gallon of water,” former Braden River High athletic trainer Chris Gadah said.
But staying hydrated is one piece to the puzzle.
Dressing light and avoiding fast food are integral, too, Gadah said.
Gadah spent 3 1/2 years as the Pirates’ athletic trainer following a stint at Venice High.
Without getting into individual specifics, Gadah said incidents that result in death like Polsenberg’s are preventable.
“Depending on what time they’re going out to practice, are they going at the hottest times or at the end of day when it’s cooler outside, is there shade, does the athletic trainer have the proper gear on them,” Gadah said. “So there’s a lot of factors that do play into that.”
Gadah said when he was working in New York earlier in his career, he made sure there was shade around.
Communication is also key.
Athletes talking and being honest with the trainer when they feel something isn’t right with their body is paramount, especially when dealing with hot weather.
“The athletic trainer and the coach have to have an understanding,” Gadah said. “Obviously, because the coach is always going to tell his athlete, ‘To suck it up and go, it’s football.’ But I think as long as there is an understanding between the athletic trainer and the coach and the athlete, that line of communication is open and the problem’s put out there and then from there it’s how do we address the problem.”
For Marino and Palmetto, addressing problems come from providing ample and adequate hydration, which includes instructing parents to make sure their kids drink water at night.
“Really putting the responsibility back on them to be engaged with the process, so they understand as well,” Marino said. “And it’s going to prevent any tragedies like that.”
Jason Dill
