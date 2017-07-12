Will Craig, Marauders first baseman, faces the crowd aduring a game earlier this month at LECOM Park. On Wednesday in Clearwater, Craig went 1 for 3 with a run scored in Bradenton’s 7-4 loss.
Sports

July 12, 2017 10:09 PM

Homers lift Clearwater Threshers by Bradenton in FSL

Associated Press

CLEARWATER

Emmanuel Marrero hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 7-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday in Florida State League play at Spectrum Stadium.

The home run by Marrero scored Cesar Hernandez to give the Threshers a 5-4 lead.

The Threshers tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jan Hernandez hit a solo home run, while Marrero hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Clearwater starter Jacob Waguespack (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings.

Cam Vieaux (2-1) took his first loss with the Marqauders. He allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings. He had pitched at least six innings and had not given up more than two earned runs in a game in his three previous starts since being promoted from West Virginia.

Tyler Gilbert recorded his third save of the season.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 6-2 against Bradenton this season.

Up next

Who: Bradenton (11-7) at Clearwater (10-8)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Field, Clearwater

Starting pitchers: TBD vs. Edgar Garcia (2-3, 4.03)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

  Comments  

