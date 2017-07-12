Tips to stay safe during practice in the summer heat

Summer workouts and the earliest days of football practice are tough anywhere, but especially in Florida, where the 95-degree heat is at best brutally uncomfortable and at worst fatal. Staying safe can be simple as long as you know the signs of danger and what to do to prevent them. Here are simple tips to follow during the next few months:
1. Drink a ton.
The most obvious and simple tip is to just drink water or fluid whenever possible. The common advice is eight eight-ounce cups of water a day, and that matches what the National of Academy of Medicine suggests. For active athletes practicing outside during August, that should increase even more.
2. Recognize symptoms.
Starting to cramp up? Getting dizzy? Feeling nauseous? Call for a trainer and take a quick break. All three can be signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion or even potentially a heat stroke. Try to find shade and get cool. Put more water in your system. Wait for a trainer to give you the OK to get back out on the field.
3. Manage your sweat.
Athletes should be drinking close to the amount of their personal sweat rate during practice. For most people, that’s about a liter per hour, but it varies and is pretty easy to calculate. Measure yourself before and after a 30-minute or hourlong workout in the heat. The difference in body weight multiplied by two is your sweat rate.
4. Dress light.
Do this in basically every sense of the word when you can. Obviously, don’t wear anything too heavy when you don’t have to, but also wear light-colored clothing. Dark clothing absorbs sunlight. Sometimes team uniforms will restrict you, so when you get a chance be sure to wear loose clothing to keep cool.
5. Eat healthy.
Staying hydrated isn’t just about what you can do during practices or games. Fruits and vegetables are both high in water content, and eating tomatoes or watermelons can help you consume the water necessary without chugging down bottles.
6. Just eat. Period.
Coaches will probably have players working out or practicing early in the morning to avoid the heat. While you may not always be in the mood to scarf down any sort of significant breakfast at the crack of dawn, it’s still important. Have something with carbohydrates and protein ready for post-practice, too.
