Bradenton junior golfer in state girls amateur title hunt

Bradenton’s Phu Khine is tied for eighth place heading into Thursday’s final round of the 2017 Florida State Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship at Osprey’s The Oaks Club. Khine is five shots behind Heathrow’s Jenny Kim and Seminole’s Alyssa Lamoureux, who are the co-leaders with even-par 144 totals following Wednesday’s second round in the 16-18-year-old division. Khine posted a 74 on the Eagles course after opening with a 75 on the Heron course.
Bradenton’s Jinyu Wu is in 10th place in the 13-15 division with a two-day 151 total and is 13 shots behind Orlando’s Katie Yoo, who leads after posting back-to-back 3-under par 69s.
North/South tourney returns
The second annual Bradenton/Sarasota Two-Man North/South Championship is set for July 15-16. The two-day tournament is contested at River Run Golf Links in Bradenton on Saturday, July 15 and concludes Sunday, July 16 at Sarasota’s Bobby Jones Golf Club. The cost is $115 per player, which includes cart fees, greens fees, shirt, continental breakfast each day and dinner following Sunday’s action.
The tournament is unique in that it uses four different formats over the two rounds: better ball, scramble, modified alternate shot and Florida shamble.
The formats change after each nine holes.
There’s a super senior division for players 60-and-older. The deadline to enter is July 12 and is limited to the first 64 paid teams. Discounted practice rounds are available. For more information, contact River Run’s pro shop at 941-708-8459 and an entry form can be found here.
West Florida Golf Tour scorcher
Former Sarasota Riverview High School star Michael Visacki is lighting up the West Florida Golf Tour lately. He captured his third victory in five weeks after carding three straight 66s at Tara Golf and Country Club this week.
His 18-under-par 198 total earned Visacki $2,500 for first place. He won by three shots over former IMG Academy student Cristobal del Solar, who closed with a 67.
The WFGT turns its attention to the first major of the 2017 Summer Series slate. That three-day tournament begins Monday at Palm-Aire Country Club’s Champions course.
Holes-in-one
On June 22 at Moccasin Wallow Golf Club, Gene Lowe aced the 115-yard seventh hole with an 8-iron. Witnesses were Bill Gegan, Bob Robbins and John Ernst.
On June 24 at University Park Country Club, John Fricke aced the 159-yard 16th hole with a 5-wood. Witnesses were Bob Kloss and Greg Hatch.
On June 28 at Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club’s Cypress Links course, Jay Eliason aced the 155-yard 16th hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses were George Morgan, Brad Schachat and Robert Browkoski.
Jason Dill
