Bradenton Marauders shortstop Cole Tucker was back in the lineup at LECOM Park for the first time since going on the disabled list on June 2. His presence wasn’t enough to keep the Marauders from falling 7-3 against Dunedin.
Sports

June 27, 2017 11:28 PM

Thomas leads Dunedin past Bradenton in FSL

Herald staff report

BRADENTON

Lane Thomas homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Bradenton Marauders 7-3 at LECOM Park in Florida State League play on Tuesday.

Thomas led off the game against Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn with his fourth homer. He broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a double off Yunior Montero (4-3), the second of four Blue Jays hits in the inning.

The Blue Jays built a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Juan Kelly and an infield grounder by Carl Wise.

Bradenton erased the 3-0 hole in the bottom of the inning. Will Craig and Logan Hill started the inning with back-to-back singles off rehabbing major league pitcher Aaron Sanchez. After a walk and an RBI grounder, Christian Kelley and Kevin Krause hit back-to-back singles to drive in the other runs.

Ryan Borucki (4-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.

Up next

Who: Dunedin (2-3) at Bradenton (2-3)

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton

Starting pitchers: Jordan Romano (3-2, 2.80) vs. Pedro Vasquez (6-4, 2.27)

Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com

