Thomas leads Dunedin past Bradenton in FSL

Lane Thomas homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Bradenton Marauders 7-3 at LECOM Park in Florida State League play on Tuesday.
Thomas led off the game against Bradenton starter Taylor Hearn with his fourth homer. He broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth with a double off Yunior Montero (4-3), the second of four Blue Jays hits in the inning.
The Blue Jays built a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Juan Kelly and an infield grounder by Carl Wise.
Bradenton erased the 3-0 hole in the bottom of the inning. Will Craig and Logan Hill started the inning with back-to-back singles off rehabbing major league pitcher Aaron Sanchez. After a walk and an RBI grounder, Christian Kelley and Kevin Krause hit back-to-back singles to drive in the other runs.
Ryan Borucki (4-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.
Up next
Who: Dunedin (2-3) at Bradenton (2-3)
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: LECOM Park, Bradenton
Starting pitchers: Jordan Romano (3-2, 2.80) vs. Pedro Vasquez (6-4, 2.27)
Online: Live streaming audio at BradentonMarauders.com
Comments