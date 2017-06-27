Local duo to take part in MLB’s Breakthrough Series

Out-of-Door Academy rising junior Tai Gilbert and Lakewood Ranch High School rising senior Pablo Garabitos are among the participants invited to attend the three-day Breakthrough Series event at Pirate City in Bradenton.
This Breakthrough Series event is scheduled to draw approximately 60 minority student-athletes who are members of either the class of 2018 or 2019 from 11 states. Three such diversity-focused amateur development camps have been scheduled this year: Chicago; Compton, Calif.; and Bradenton.
All participants will receive direct instruction, insight and mentoring from more than a dozen former major league players, coaches and executives. The three days offers a mix of games, on-field instruction, guest speakers and evaluations.
The Breakthrough Series, which was established in 2008 as joint effort between USA Baseball and Major League Baseball, is designed to be both an on-field development camp as well as a showcase for professional scouts and collegiate recruiters. Nearly 160 previous participants in the series have been selected in the annual MLB draft., including 16 in the 2017 draft.
Powerboating: Preliminary land-based events are underway as part of the nine-day run-up to this weekend’s 33rd annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. The offshore powerboat races take place Saturday and Sunday off Lido Beach in Sarasota.
A meet and greet autograph signing session with the racers is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Sarasota. Organizers ask a $5 donation be made by all adults entering the event. A Boats on Main Block Party is scheduled for 6-11 p.m. on Main Street in Sarasota on Friday. The party is free and open to the public.
Saturday’s events include a motorcycle charity ride (9-11 a.m., Rossiter’s Harley-Davidson), a fan fest (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Van Wezel parking lot) and the Miss Powerboat Swimsuit Contest (1 p.m., Centennial Park). The fan fest is held again on Sunday during the same hours.
The races themselves are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the Aquax Pro races are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Superstock races are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. On Sunday, an Aquax Pro race is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. with a Superstock race to follow at 10 a.m. The Grand Prix Invitational Classes take over the rest of the day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Extreme, and Extreme Limited classes are scheduled to race between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The Super Cat 750 class is scheduled to be run from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The viewing area from Lido Beach is free and open to the public. Access to the VIP viewing area at Sandcastle Resort requires a ticket, which can be purchased through eventbrite.com or sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.
Road closures: The Sarasota Police Department announced the following closings related to this week’s PowerBoat Grand Prix races.
The Centennial Park boat ramp will close at 11:59 p.m., Thursday and remain closed until 6 p.m., Sunday, July 2. The boat ramp is serving as the staging area for the Grand Prix.
New Pass will be closed west of the New Pass Bridge from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Closures also extend to dry land for the weekend. 10th Street from U.S. 41 to Sarasota Bay will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Sunday. The South Lido overflow parking lot will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Another set of roads will be closed Friday only. Lemon Avenue from First Street to State Street will be closed from 10 a.m. until midnight on Friday. Van Wezel Way from East End to 10th Street, Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street and Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street will be closed from 3:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday. Main Street from Orange Avenue to Palm Avenue will be closed from 3:30 p.m. until midnight on Friday.
