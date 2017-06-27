Buffalo Creek 11-12s one game away from district title

Before the Little League District 26 All-Star Tournament began, there was only one option for the Buffalo Creek 11-12 year olds: championship or bust.
“If we don’t win districts, I’m going to be disappointed,” Buffalo Creek manager Dave Eatman said. “These kids work hard and they deserve to be there.”
On Tuesday at its home park, Buffalo Creek took one step closer to fulfilling that pre-tournament goal.
Buffalo Creek launched five home runs en route to a 14-1 mercy-rule shortened drubbing of Lakewood Ranch Little League.
Buffalo Creek moved into a potential district-title clinching game on Saturday, while Lakewood Ranch was handed its first loss of the tournament.
That means Lakewood Ranch must face Braden River Little League, which eliminated Palmetto 9-1 in another Tuesday game, on Thursday.
That winner returns to the field Saturday against Buffalo Creek.
The tournament hosts boast considerable power in its lineup. Eatman said 11 of his 13 players can hit a home run at any point.
On Tuesday, that proved accurate when Hunter Gray came off the bench to drill two solo homers in two at-bats late in the four-inning game.
He now has three home runs in his last three trips to the plate.
“He’s a hitter,” Eatman said. “With the rules of having 13 kids, you can get him at-bats. The rules are very manager friendly. If you have 13 kids, you only have to bat once. And our motto is do your job. His job is to come out here and hit, and that’s what he does. He’s happy with it and good with it.”
Nevan Hernandez also smacked two homers, while Carlos Urbina unloaded a three-run shot to dead-center field to cap a five-run third inning.
“A lot of these kids, I’ve coached since they were seven,” Eatman said. “Some of them five through T-ball. And we just brought them up and they’re good kids, good families and good work ethic.”
Buffalo Creek began quickly: scoring six runs in the top of the first inning off four hits, and sent 12 batters to the plate in that opening frame.
“We are built to hit,” Eatman said. “I think you can’t teach confidence ... so if we can jump on them, that gives our kids confidence.”
Meanwhile, Lakewood Ranch was limited to one hit, Trevor Durkin’s single to right field in the third inning, as Buffalo Creek right-handed pitcher Luke Donley fanned three batters in three shutout innings.
Luis Garrido closed with a spotless fourth inning that included two strikeouts and a groundout.
Braden River 9, Palmetto 1: Braden River eliminated Palmetto in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Cesar Jesus Valera (3 for 4, double, triple, home run), Brandon Jung (triple), Joseph Pericozzi (double) and Elliott Jones (2-for-3) paced Braden River’s offensive explosion.
Palmetto’s Davian Sanchez (2-for-3) collected a multi-hit game.
Braden River now heads into another elimination game, facing Lakewood Ranch on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game must defeat Buffalo Creek twice to become district champs. Buffalo Creek needs only one victory against the Braden River-Lakewood Ranch winner to become district champion.
Juniors: Braden River defeated Lakewood Ranch, 15-7, in a slugfest. Roy Tetrick (4-for-5, two doubles) and Britton McClintock (4 for 5, double) led Braden River, while Joe Fetchko (2 for 4, double) and Mason Bradley (2 for 4) led Lakewood Ranch.
Braden River’s win eliminated Lakewood Ranch and sets up a game with unbeaten Manatee West on Thursday. It’s a possible championship game. If Manatee West loses, then the two sides return for a winner-take-all game on Saturday.
