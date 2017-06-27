New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami.
New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo
New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo

Sports

June 27, 2017 11:36 PM

Mets pitcher Gsellman strains hamstring and leaves game

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Robert Gsellman left the New York Mets' game Tuesday night with a strained left hamstring after he tried unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder , and manager Terry Collins said the right-hander's recovery likely won't be quick.

"When you're a pitcher and you have a hamstring, it's going to be some time," Collins said.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He allowed three runs in three innings, and New York lost to the Miami Marlins 6-3.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season.

"Very frustrating," Gsellman said. "We're dropping like flies. I want to stay out there and compete and get a chance to put the team in a position to win."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Track star runs relay race wearing Crocs

Track star runs relay race wearing Crocs 0:44

Track star runs relay race wearing Crocs
Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game 0:51

Boy without legs throws first pitch at Myrtle Beach Pelicans game
IMG Academy's basketball staff celebrates Jonathan Isaac's selection in the NBA draft 0:26

IMG Academy's basketball staff celebrates Jonathan Isaac's selection in the NBA draft

View More Video

Sports Videos