Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Dave Andreychuk was one of four former NHL players selected for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.
Andreychuk, who played in more than 1,600 NHL games in more than 20 seasons, hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.
He retired in 2006 after scoring 640 goals to go with 698 assists.
“When I look back I always think of hockey as a team game and it was never about me,” Andreychuk said in a press release. “As a player it is how we are taught and that makes this individual award even more unique.”
Andreychuk began his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres before getting traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1992-93. He made four additional stops, including the New Jersey Devils and back with the Sabres, before finishing his career in Tampa.
The Lightning also scored another HOF selection with Mark Recchi, who played for Tampa Bay in 2008-09. Recchi, though, played more seasons with a variety of clubs like the Pittsburgh Penguins (two stints), Philadelphia Flyers (two stints), Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins.
Recchi also played one season with Carolina and one season in Atlanta.
Joining those two were former Anaheim Ducks teammates Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya.
Selanne burst onto the scene when he set an NHL rookie record with 76 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in 1992-93.
Former women’s hockey player Danielle Goyette rounded out the selections from the player category. In the builder category, former Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and former University of Alberta coach Clare Drake were elected.
